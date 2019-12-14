Turkish Airlines Deploys Bigger Aircraft To Nigerian Route After Passengers' Protest

Turkish Airlines has succumbed to threats by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority of being kicked out of the country by deploying bigger aircraft to Lagos and Abuja.

NCAA had threatened to sack the airline from Nigeria if it continued to delay passengers’ check-in luggage on arrival at Lagos and Abuja airports.

The airline has deployed a bigger aircraft, an Airbus 330 to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, rather than the previous Boeing 737 it used for the route.

The use of the B737, which is a smaller aircraft with a maximum capacity of 150 passengers, caused hardship to passengers whose luggage were consistently left behind in Istanbul, Turkey by the airline.

This forced some passengers to protest the non-arrival of their check-in luggage.

Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, confirmed the news on his official Twitter page.

He said, “Turkish Air operated A330 to Abuja today as against the small B737 in apparent response to our suspension order. We needed not to get to this,”

Turkish Airlines is allegedly notorious for its poor treatment of Nigerian travellers especially when they have to arrive their destinations without their checked-in luggage.