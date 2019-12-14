UN, Amnesty International, Others Condemn Killing Of Aid Workers In Borno

The victims, who are members of the Action Against Hunger team working in the region, had been seized since July by the terror group.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 14, 2019

Screen shot from the video showing the abducted aid workers Punchng

 

The United Nations, Amnesty International, and Action Against Hunger have all condemned the killing of four humanitarian workers by members of the Islamic State West Africa Province in Borno State on Friday.

In a statement on Saturday, UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr Edward Kallon, sympathised with the families of the slain workers.

He said, “I am deeply saddened and outraged by the news of the tragic killing of four aid workers who were held captive by armed groups for almost five months.

“My thoughts go to their families, friends and colleagues who are enduring unspeakable pain and hardship.”

Kallon however, called for the immediate release of Grace Taku, the member of the team still held by the insurgents.

While also condemning the killing, Director of Amnesty International Nigeria, Osai Ojigho, said, “With yet another horrific killing of humanitarian workers, Islamic State’s West Africa Province has again demonstrated its brazen disregard for life.

“The four slain aid workers were providing desperately-needed humanitarian services to people affected by the conflict in the North-East of Nigeria.

“The killing is a war crime. Under international humanitarian law, all aid workers must be protected from attack.

“ISWAP must immediately and unconditionally release the remaining aid workers.”

Calling for the release of other aid workers still in captivity, Action Against Hunger in a statement on Friday said, “Action Against Hunger extends its deepest sympathies to their loved ones and our colleagues in Nigeria.

“Action Against Hunger condemns these latest killings in the strongest terms and calls for the release of its staff member, Grace, who remains in captivity.

“Action Against Hunger states categorically that every attack against humanitarian workers ultimately impacts vulnerable civilians.”

 

SaharaReporters, New York

