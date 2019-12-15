Change Or Risk Travel Ban, NAPTIP Tells Sex Offenders

Five persons are already on the list, including a reverend in Ekiti State.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 15, 2019

 

Nigerians on government’s Sexual Offenders Register domiciled with the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, may be denied visas and travels to other countries as part of withdrawn privileges, a report by PUNCH said. 

Five persons are already on the list, including a reverend in Ekiti State.

NAPTIP’s Director of Public Enlightenment, Mr Orakwue Arinze, said, “The register will let Nigerians know those who are paedophiles and abusers. 

"I cannot speak for embassies, but I know that no country will like to have a molester, a paedophile or a rapist walk into their country. 

"It is a minimum standard that is applicable in all countries. I know that even people who indulge in electoral malpractices are being denied travel authorisation in some countries, not to talk of convicted paedophiles, molesters and abusers.

“This is not peculiar to Nigeria. Sex offenders’ register is in operation in other parts of the world. 

“The idea is for it to serve as a deterrent and there is no exception.”

On November 25, the Federal Government had inaugurated the Sexual Offenders Register, saying it would contain the names and pictures of those convicted for sexual abuse cases, including rape.

Vice-President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, had done the inauguration, while urging Nigerians to report cases of sexual harassments and abuses to the police for prompt action.

NAPTIP Director-General, Julie Okah-Donli, had noted that anyone arrested for rape would have their information displayed on the register.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Trader Sues Saraki, Atiku For Portraying Her In Campaign Poster
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Terrorism ISWAP Executes Four Persons, Releases Video
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption ICPC Declares Lawmaker Wanted
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari’s Fight Against Corruption Profoundly Disappointing -Ex-presidential Adviser
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption Orji Kalu’s Properties Marked By EFCC Over N7bn Fraud
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Thugs Shoot Two Children In Edo During Political Rally
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Trader Sues Saraki, Atiku For Portraying Her In Campaign Poster
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Terrorism ISWAP Executes Four Persons, Releases Video
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption ICPC Declares Lawmaker Wanted
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari’s Fight Against Corruption Profoundly Disappointing -Ex-presidential Adviser
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption Orji Kalu’s Properties Marked By EFCC Over N7bn Fraud
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Thugs Shoot Two Children In Edo During Political Rally
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kill University Don In Edo
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Opinion Our Reaction To Takeover Of Sowore's Case By Attorney-General Of Federation By Femi Falana
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Terrorism Nigerian Government Not Doing Enough To Rescue Us, Kidnapped Lecturer Alleges From ISWAP Captivity
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Entertainment Imo Police Deny Duncan Mighty Kidnap News, Say Musician Was Arrested For Fraud
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Travel Turkish Airlines Deploys Bigger Aircraft To Nigerian Route After Passengers' Protest
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Human Rights Sowore: Sultan Of Sokoto Tells Buhari To Obey Court Orders
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad