Change Or Risk Travel Ban, NAPTIP Tells Sex Offenders

Nigerians on government’s Sexual Offenders Register domiciled with the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, may be denied visas and travels to other countries as part of withdrawn privileges, a report by PUNCH said.

Five persons are already on the list, including a reverend in Ekiti State.

NAPTIP’s Director of Public Enlightenment, Mr Orakwue Arinze, said, “The register will let Nigerians know those who are paedophiles and abusers.

"I cannot speak for embassies, but I know that no country will like to have a molester, a paedophile or a rapist walk into their country.

"It is a minimum standard that is applicable in all countries. I know that even people who indulge in electoral malpractices are being denied travel authorisation in some countries, not to talk of convicted paedophiles, molesters and abusers.

“This is not peculiar to Nigeria. Sex offenders’ register is in operation in other parts of the world.

“The idea is for it to serve as a deterrent and there is no exception.”

On November 25, the Federal Government had inaugurated the Sexual Offenders Register, saying it would contain the names and pictures of those convicted for sexual abuse cases, including rape.

Vice-President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, had done the inauguration, while urging Nigerians to report cases of sexual harassments and abuses to the police for prompt action.

NAPTIP Director-General, Julie Okah-Donli, had noted that anyone arrested for rape would have their information displayed on the register.