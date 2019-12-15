I'm Still Alive, IBB Says After Rumoured Death

Nigeria’s former Head of State, General Ibrahim Babangida (retd), has denied rumours that he died on Sunday morning.

In a statement by his spokesperson, Prince Kassim Afegbua, Babangida said that he was in good health, describing news of his demise as fake.

The statement reads, “It has become consistent fake news for quite some time now wishing IBB dead.

“IBB is very much alive. He just started attending to friends and associates who came to see him today, Sunday, 15th December, 2019 right here at his Minna Hilltop mansion.

“May Allah forgive those who wish IBB dead. God is the giver and taker of life, not humans.

“Death, as the irrevocable end of all creation, will surely come to everyone some day and at the appointed time and hour, but to deliberately spread fake news and wish someone dead, is to take humanity to another bizarre level.

“We wish to thank those who took time to reach out to us, home and abroad, to find out the truth.”