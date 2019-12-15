We're Not Joined In Suit Against Kalu, Sun Management Says After EFCC Marks Premises



The Sun Publishing Limited has denounced the invasion of its premises by officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission allegedly carrying out an order of the court.

The EFCC had said it obtained a court order in the case against ex-governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, to takeover companies belonging to him as well as Slok Ltd.

The EFCC explained that it marked the property to prevent it from being sold.

Reacting to the move by the EFCC, management of Sun in a statement said there was no legal basis for the takeover, adding that the company was not joined in the suit against Kalu.

It stated further that there was a "pending appeal at the Supreme Court calling for a stay of action pending the hearing of the motion for stay of execution and the appeal".

The statement reads partly, "The EFCC officials wrote on The Sun's fence, 'EFCC, keep off'.

"They also advised our staff to collect their personal belongings from the office as they will come back to seal the premises completely.

"We do not understand the legal basis for this action.

"It is on record that there is a pending appeal at the Supreme Court with suit no: SC/546/2018 wherein The Sun Publishing Limited appealed against the judgment delivered by the Court of Appeal on the interim forfeiture order made against it by a Federal High Court in 2007 based on ex-parte proceeding.

"The notice of appeal and motion for stay of execution were duly served on EFCC by the bailiffs of the court.

"Again, it is instructive to state that The Sun Publishing Limited was not a party to the case of EFCC vs Orji Uzor Kalu and two others, so we do not see why the judgment in that case should lead to an attempt to seal The Sun Publishing Limited premises.

"Furthermore, we are aware that both Senator Orji Uzor Kalu and Slok Nig Limited have since appealed the judgment delivered by Justice Mohammed Idris and a hearing date given.

"We wish to reiterate that The Sun Publishing Limited is an ongoing corporate limited liability company and its shares are owned by various individuals distinct from Senator Kalu.

"Therefore, the recent judgment against Senator Kalu should not be used to disturb the operations of the company and the proprietary rights of its innocent shareholders until the matters are dispensed with at the Supreme Court."

