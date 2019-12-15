Why Ambode Was Not Given Second Term Ticket –Lagos APC

The Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress has given reasons why it denied a second term ticket to former governor of the state, Akinwunmi Ambode.

Chairman of the party in Lagos, Tunde Balogun, in an interview with PUNCH, said that Ambode was not picked by the APC to represent it during the 2019 governorship election because he deviated from the party’s programmes.

Balogun said, “When Ambode took over, at the beginning he was adhering to the programme of the party but after some time, he deviated. That singular mistake cost him his second term.

“The people of Lagos were disenchanted with the performance of his (Ambode) government.

“In the area of environment, Lagos was taken over by dirt. In the area of roads, there were potholes and major road projects embarked upon by Fashola were abandoned.

“These were not part of our dreams and vision for Lagos. We plan to have very good management of wastes and complete projects. We did not plan to have abandoned projects and potholes everywhere. We could not wait to look at that kind of thing that was why we took the necessary step to ensure that our programmes for the improvement of Lagos and making life better for the people are strictly followed.

“That was what cost him the second term that he wanted.

“As a party, we have to be responsive to what the people want otherwise we would become a failure.”