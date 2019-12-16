BREAKING: Group To Hold Nationwide Protest To Demand Good Governance, Freedom Of Speech In Nigeria

The protest tagged “5 million March For Good Governance”, would be holding at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja, on Friday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 16, 2019

 

The Coalition For Good Governance will be embarking on a nationwide protest to demand for good governance in Nigeria.

According to organisers of the protest, the march will be to demand a fundamental overhaul of Nigeria's constitution and restructuring of the country.

Other demands that will be pushed by the protest include “Respect for the right to free speech and respect for the rule of law and separation of powers in Nigeria.

“Cut down the cost of governance, bogus allowance and luxurious car purchases for politicians.

“Absolute independence of the judiciary and absolute independence of INEC whose Chairman should be appointed by the National Assembly”. 

The organisers urged all Nigerians to come out to join in the demand for an improved and better Nigeria.

