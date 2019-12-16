Court Orders Naira Marley’s Arrest Over Alleged Car Theft

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 16, 2019


A Tinubu Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Monday ordered that a Nigerian musician, Adeyemi Fashola popularly known as Naira Marley, should be arrested and arraigned over alleged car theft. 

Chief Magistrate, Tajudeen Elias, ordered that the Investigating Police Officer, Sgt. Sunday Idoko, must present Naira Marley in court on the next date of adjournment.

However, two of the musician’s brothers and cousins appeared in court over the matter. 

The defendants, Idris Fashola, 18, Babatunde Fashola, 24; and Kunle Obere, 22, are facing a four-count charge bordering on conspiracy, stealing, assault and obstructing the arrest of Naira Marley. 

The chief magistrate granted the three defendants N500, 000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

He ordered the IPO to produce Naira Marley before the court on December 21 when the case would be listed for further hearing.

The prosecutor, ASP Edet Okoi, told the court that the three defendants committed the act on December 16 at Eko Hotel Round-about, Victoria Island, Lagos. 

He said that the trio, who were in a motorcade with Naira Marley, stole a Toyota Camry vehicle with registration no. FEE 120 AA valued at N1.8m and an IPhone X5 worth N330,000 belonging to one Mr Adelekan Ademola.

He added that the three defendants and others at large assaulted the complainant by beating him up. 

Okoi alleged that the second defendant, Babatunde Fashola, and others at large obstructed the police while performing their lawful duty and prevented them from arresting Naira Marley.

He said, “One of the vehicles in the musician’s motorcade hit the complainant’s vehicle from the back while he was throwing out money from his vehicle to his fans.

"When the complainant came down from the vehicle to inspect the damage, Obere entered into the complainant’s Camry and drove it off with the motorcade.

"Ademola reported to the police and the vehicle was tracked to where it was parked at Jakande Crescent, Oniru in Lagos.

“When the police arrived at the location in company with the complainant, Naira Marley and his boys started beating the complainant.” 

"A group of boys obstructed the police from arresting the musician but they were able to apprehend the three defendants.” 

He said that the offences contravened Sections 112,172, 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.
 

SaharaReporters, New York

