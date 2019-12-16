Falana Demands Sowore's Release In Letter To Nigeria's Attorney-General Of Federation

Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, has demanded the immediate release of pro-democracy campaigner and journalist, Omoyele Sowore, in a letter written to the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN).

Since his rearrest on December 6 at the Federal High Court in Abuja by operatives of the Department of State Services, Sowore has remained in detention.

Falana’s letter followed Friday’s announcement by the AGF office that it had taken over the prosecution of Sowore's case from the DSS.

According to Falana, his call for Sowore's release became necessary after two lawyers from his team, who visited the DSS to effect the Journalist's freedom were told to take their request to Malami.

The letter reads in part, “Following the announcement of your decision to take over the case of the Federal Republic of Nigeria V Omoyele Sowore and another, two members of the legal defence team visited the headquarters of the State Security Service on December 13, 2019 to demand the immediate release of Sowore from illegal custody.

“Our colleagues were however, advised to direct the request to your office in view of the fact that you have taken over the case from the State Security Service.

“In the light of the foregoing, we hereby request you to use your good offices to direct the State Security Service to release Sowore from custody in line with the order of the Federal High Court admitting him to bail pending trial.

"We are confident that you will not hesitate to grant our request as no court has issued any remand order for his detention.”