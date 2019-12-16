Gas Explosion Kills Eight Family Members In Katsina

Eight members of a family were on Saturday killed in a gas explosion in Danmusa Local government Area of Katsina State.

Neighbours informed PUNCH that the incident killed three women and five children.

“The policemen who came later were forced to break the wall of the house to gain entrance but by that time, it was too late as all the victims had been burnt beyond recognition,” a source said.

Spokesperson for the Katsina State Police Command, SP Isah Gambo, tacitly confirmed the incident, saying, “It is true.”

A relative of the family, Mai Yusuf Lawal, also confirmed the development.