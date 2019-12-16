JUST IN: Abducted Delta Catholic Priest Regains Freedom



The Catholic priest kidnapped in Delta State, Samuel Agwameseh, has regained his freedom barely 24 hours after his abductors demanded for a N20m ransom.

Agwameseh was kidnapped over the weekend by some unknown gunmen, who seized him while returning from a function on Saturday.



Abductors of the priest had established contact with his family and demanded N20m as ransom to free him.

Director of Social Communication, Catholic Diocese of Issele-Uku, Delta State, Charles Uganwa, confirmed to our correspondent this evening that the kidnapped priest had been freed by his abductors.