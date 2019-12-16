JUST IN: Abducted Delta Catholic Priest Regains Freedom

Agwameseh was kidnapped over the weekend by some unknown gunmen, who seized him while returning from a function on Saturday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 16, 2019


The Catholic priest kidnapped in Delta State, Samuel Agwameseh, has regained his freedom barely 24 hours after his abductors demanded for a N20m ransom.

Abductors of the priest had established contact with his family and demanded N20m as ransom to free him.

Director of Social Communication, Catholic Diocese of Issele-Uku, Delta State, Charles Uganwa, confirmed to our correspondent this evening that the kidnapped priest had been freed by his abductors.

 

