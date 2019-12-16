JUST IN: Buhari To Sign 2020 Budget Tuesday



Barring any last minute change, President Muhammadu Buhari will on Tuesday sign the 2020 Appropriation Bill into law.

The President had on October 8, 2019 submitted the 2020 budget to return the country to January-December budget cycle.

The National Assembly had transmitted the budget to the President on December 13 with the Presidency saying Buhari and the Federal Executive Council would scrutinise the 2020 Appropriation Bill passed by both chambers of the National Assembly on Thursday.



The Senate and the House of Representatives had on December 5, 2019 concurrently passed the 2020 Appropriation Bill, raising the total estimates from the proposed N10.33trn to N10.6trn.

