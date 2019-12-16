Nigerian Army Redeploys Generals In Major Shakeup

Lt.-Gen Tukur Buratai

The Nigerian Army has redeployed 20 Major-Generals and more than 10 Brigadier-Generals in a major shakeup targeted at changing the system.



Col Sagir Musa, Army Public Relations Director, on Monday said the redeployment was approved by the Chief of the Army Staff, Lt Gen. Tukur Buratai, and took immediate effect.



The army’s spokesperson said, “Due to the recent promotion of some senior officers, it became imperative to deploy them to appropriate appointments. Consequently, the army has released the postings and appointments of the affected officers.



“The posting which was approved by the Chief of Army Staff is carried out to reinvigorate the system for greater efficiency.



“The highlights of the postings include; the appointment of Maj Gen E.O Ogunkale to the Defence Headquarters as Chief of Defence Standards and Evaluation, Maj Gen A.O Uthman to Defence Headquarters as Director, Defence Communications, Maj Gen O.O Soleye to Headquarters, Command Army Record, Lokoja, Kogi State, Maj Gen Y.I Shalangwa to Defence Headquarters as Director Legal Services, Maj Gen D.C Onyemulu to the Armed Forces Simulation Centre, while Maj Gen H.I Bature is redeployed to the Defence Headquarters and appointed Director Liaison.



“Similarly, Brig Gen J.C Ogbonna is redeployed to Headquarters, 82 Division, Enugu State, and appointed Division’s Training Officer, Brig Gen B.H Mohammed to the Nigerian Military School, Zaria, as Commandant, Brig Gen G.O Omorogbe to Headquarters Infantry Corps Centre, Jaji, as Chief of Staff, and Brig Gen A.J Fagge to the Ministry of Defence and appointed Principal General Staff Officer to the Minister of Defence.”

