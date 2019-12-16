Nigerian Army Redeploys Generals In Major Shakeup

The army’s spokesperson said, “Due to the recent promotion of some senior officers, it became imperative to deploy them to appropriate appointments. Consequently, the army has released the postings and appointments of the affected officers."

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 16, 2019

Lt.-Gen Tukur Buratai The Nation

 

The Nigerian Army has redeployed 20 Major-Generals and more than 10 Brigadier-Generals in a major shakeup targeted at changing the system.

Col Sagir Musa, Army Public Relations Director, on Monday said the redeployment was approved by the Chief of the Army Staff, Lt Gen. Tukur Buratai, and took immediate effect.

The army’s spokesperson said, “Due to the recent promotion of some senior officers, it became imperative to deploy them to appropriate appointments. Consequently, the army has released the postings and appointments of the affected officers.

“The posting which was approved by the Chief of Army Staff is carried out to reinvigorate the system for greater efficiency.

“The highlights of the postings include; the appointment of Maj Gen E.O Ogunkale to the Defence Headquarters as Chief of Defence Standards and Evaluation, Maj Gen A.O Uthman to Defence Headquarters as Director, Defence Communications, Maj Gen O.O Soleye to Headquarters, Command Army Record, Lokoja, Kogi State, Maj Gen Y.I Shalangwa to Defence Headquarters as Director Legal Services, Maj Gen D.C Onyemulu to the Armed Forces Simulation Centre, while Maj Gen H.I Bature is redeployed to the Defence Headquarters and appointed Director Liaison.

“Similarly, Brig Gen J.C Ogbonna is redeployed to Headquarters, 82 Division, Enugu State, and appointed Division’s Training Officer, Brig Gen B.H Mohammed to the Nigerian Military School, Zaria, as Commandant, Brig Gen G.O Omorogbe to Headquarters Infantry Corps Centre, Jaji, as Chief of Staff, and Brig Gen A.J Fagge to the Ministry of Defence and appointed Principal General Staff Officer to the Minister of Defence.”
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News We Killed Over 300 Boko Haram Fighters, Says Niger Defence Minister
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Sonala Olumhense Syndicated The Political Armed Robbery In Ekiti By Sonala Olumhense
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Breaking News Female Suicide Bomber Kills 25 In Maiduguri Market
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
#NigeriaDecides Nigeria 2015: Jonathan, Jega, Security Chiefs In Crucial Meeting
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
#NigeriaDecides Chad, Niger Troops In Charge of Damasak, DHQ Explains; Says Al Jazeera Journalists Found ‘Loitering’ In Restricted Areas
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
#NigeriaDecides Governor Fayose’s Impunity Rages As State Elections Approach
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Why Ambode Was Not Given Second Term Ticket –Lagos APC
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics I'm Still Alive, IBB Says After Rumoured Death
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Terrorism Boko Haram Terrorists Kill 19 Fulani Herdsmen In Gunfight
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Ex-Court Registrar, Wife, Arrested By ICPC Over Money Laundering
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Human Rights Falana Demands Sowore's Release In Letter To Nigeria's Attorney-General Of Federation
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Human Rights The Nation Newspaper Joins Call For Sowore's Release
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Three Suspected Cult Members Arrested For Murder In Lagos
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics It’s Insulting To Suggest I’ve Joined APC –Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Oil Bayelsa Loses Oil Well To Rivers State After Court Order
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Travel NCAA Gives Turkish Airlines Ultimatum To Deliver Passengers’ Luggage
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Sports Nigeria’s Kamaru Usman Retains UFC Welterweight Title
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS NIMC Could Embark On Strike Over Poor Working Conditions
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad