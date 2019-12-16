Nigerians Will Determine If Hate Speech Bill Will Pass Or Not -Senate President

The bill by Aliyu Abdullahi passed second reading at the Senate and was assigned to a committee. Part of the committee’s work is to conduct a public hearing on the bill.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 16, 2019

Ahmad Lawan

 

President of Nigeria's Senate, Ahmed Lawan, has said Nigerians are the sole determinants as to whether the controversial hate speech bill will pass or not.

The bill by Aliyu Abdullahi passed second reading at the Senate and was assigned to a committee.

Part of the committee’s work is to conduct a public hearing on the bill.

Lawan said, “If you feel the hate speech bill should not pass, get people to attend the public hearing and make your case.

“The preponderance of opinion of Nigerians will determine the way the hate speech bill will go."

The bill has been heavily criticised by Nigerians, who say it is meant to clamp down on free speech and silence dissenting voices.
 

