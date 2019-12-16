UniAbuja Sacks Two Professors, Demotes Two Lecturers For Gross Misconduct

The professors sacked were identified as Adeniji Abiodun and Agaptus Buzo-Chibuzo Orji.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 16, 2019

 

The University of Abuja has sacked two professors and also demoted two lecturers over various acts of misconduct.

While Abiodun was dismissed for indulging in an inappropriate relationship with a female student, falsification of academic records and aiding and abetting of examination malpractice, Orji was dismissed for indulging in corruption and dishonesty as well as falsifying academic records and aiding and abetting of examination malpractice.

Their dismissal was approved by the Governing Council of the university.

Similarly, Dr Robert Dajal was demoted from being an Associate Professor to Senior Lecturer and Mr Gana Defian from Lecturer 1 to Assistant Lecturer after being found guilty of “various acts of misconduct inimical to the good image of the university”. 

The university, in a statement by Head, Information and University Relations, Dr Habib Yakoob, reads, “The University of Abuja wishes to restate its commitment to high moral standards and determination to take appropriate disciplinary measures against any act of misconduct perpetrated by staff and/or students in the interest of justice and educational development.”

SaharaReporters, New York

