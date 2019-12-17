Boeing To Halt 737 Max Production In January

Production of the jet had continued despite the model being grounded for nine months after two deadly crashes.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 17, 2019

Boeing will temporarily halt production of its troubled 737 Max airliner in January, the manufacturer said.

More than 300 people died when two 737 Max aircraft crashed in Indonesia and Ethiopia after reported problems with a new feature.

One of the crashes in March killed Nigerian professor and writer, Pius Adesanmi.

Boeing had been hoping to have the planes back in the air by the end of this year, the BBC reports.

But United States regulators made it clear that they would not be certified to return to the skies that quickly.

The company said in a statement that it would not lay off workers associated with the 737 Max but the stoppage is likely to affect suppliers and the wider economy.

SaharaReporters, New York

