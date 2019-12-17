Court Sentences Air Peace Passenger For Smoking Onboard

A passenger with Air Peace whose name was not revealed by the airline has been sentenced to two weeks imprisonment for smoking onboard last Wednesday.

The airline in a statement said that the convicted passenger had committed the act on its Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, flight.

A statement by the spokesperson for the airline, Stanley Olisa, said that the court also gave the convict the option of N200,000 fine for the offence, which he said negated international convention.

The passenger was convicted on Tuesday, six days after he committed the offence by the Ogba Magistrate Court in Lagos.

According to Olisa, the passenger was discovered in the act by one if its crew members, Adewale Oyebade.

The airline lauded Oyebade for his safety consciousness, stressing that this exposed the passenger secretly carrying out the act.

He charged the flying public to make it an obligation to comply with all established flight safety standards, adding that such measures were meant for their well-being.