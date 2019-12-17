Court Sentences Air Peace Passenger For Smoking Onboard

The airline in a statement said that the convicted passenger had committed the act on its Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, flight.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 17, 2019

 

A passenger with Air Peace whose name was not revealed by the airline has been sentenced to two weeks imprisonment for smoking onboard last Wednesday.

The airline in a statement said that the convicted passenger had committed the act on its Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, flight.

A statement by the spokesperson for the airline, Stanley Olisa, said that the court also gave the convict the option of N200,000 fine for the offence, which he said negated international convention. 

The passenger was convicted on Tuesday, six days after he committed the offence by the Ogba Magistrate Court in Lagos.

According to Olisa, the passenger was discovered in the act by one if its  crew members, Adewale Oyebade. 

The airline lauded Oyebade for his safety consciousness, stressing that this exposed the passenger secretly carrying out the act. 

He charged the flying public to make it an obligation to comply with all established flight safety standards, adding that such measures were meant for their well-being.  

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Senate Summons Aregbesola, Immigration Boss Over New Visa Policy
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
International Boeing To Halt 737 Max Production In January
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kill University Don In Edo
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
CRIME 400 Die Off Libyan Coast In Capsized Boat, Reports Say
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Breaking News President Buhari To Attend Nuclear Security Summit In Washington End of March
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Travel Major Airlines Reject Re-Routes During Abuja Airport Closure
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Human Rights Olota Of Ota Condemns Sowore's Rearrest, Calls For Release
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Why Ambode Was Not Given Second Term Ticket –Lagos APC
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Corruption Commission Targets Properties Of Security Commandant On The Run
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption JUST IN: Jailed Ex-Abia Governor, Kalu, Seeks Bail Over ‘Poor Health’
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
International Ex-Pakistan Leader, Musharraf, Sentenced To Death
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Protesting Women Deny Ogun Governor Access To Office
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal You Cant Wash Your Hands Off Sowore's Case, Falana Tells Malami
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics N37bn Approved For Renovation Of National Assembly
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics JUST IN: Reps Reject Bill Seeking Six-year Single Term For Presidents, Governors In Nigeria
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Senate Summons Aregbesola, Immigration Boss Over New Visa Policy
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Investigates N200bn Fraud In Zamfara
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Democratic Process Too Slow For My Liking –Buhari
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad