EFCC Investigates N200bn Fraud In Zamfara

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission is currently investigating the immediate-past administration in the state over N200bn fraud and other cases.



Head of the commission in Sokoto State, Abdullaihi Lawal, who made the disclosure while handing over 53 tricycles recovered from a contractor to the

state government, revealed that “The amount involved was over N200bn and several bank accounts connected to fraudulent activities in relation to this investigation had been frozen by the commission.”



He further disclosed that the commission was carrying out clinical investigations into the activities of the previous administration in a bid to recover

lost funds and prosecute anyone found culpable.



He said, “We are carrying out a clinical investigation into the activities of the last administration and we want to assure the people of Zamfara State that the

commission will not relent in its efforts to prosecute anyone found culpable.



"It is also on note that several contractors, who abandoned their projects after receiving billions of naira, have mobilised back to site in the state

as a result of this investigation.”



In his response, Secretary to the Zamfara State Government, Bala Maru, who represented Governor Bello Matawalle, commended the commission.



He said, “We appreciate the effort of the EFCC and promise to continue to cooperate with them in whatever means to unravel all corruption cases ongoing in Zamfara.



“We are also promising to involve the commission on the distribution of these recovered items by furnishing them with the names and contacts of the beneficiaries,

as well as (allowing them) witness the process of its distribution.”