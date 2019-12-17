EiE Nigeria Calls For Increased Citizen Participation

Enough is Enough Nigeria, a civil organisation demanding government transparency and accountability, has called on Nigerian citizens to participate in the process of holding government accountable.

Yemi Adamolekun, Director of the organisation, said this during an interview with Arise News.

Adamolekun, who was answering questions on the new action of the civil society organisation in ensuring government heed to their demands, said Nigerians must use their power in enforcing the change they want.

A group of CSOs had earlier given an ultimatum to the Nigerian Government to release pro-democracy campaigner and journalist, Omoyele Sowore, and other journalists including rights activist being illegally detained in the country.

The group listed five demands and threatened a nationwide protest if the requests were not met before the ultimatum given.

She said, “People need to channel their calling my phone to ask ‘what is EiE doing about it’ and translate that into action. I cannot compel anybody to join us but we will do our bit in mobilising those who have shown commitment and those who are saying ‘we are tired, we want to do something’.

“We were clear in our choice of where we were going to do the protest. We did not choose the National Assembly, we did not choose Aso Rock because we did not want to compel people to have to come to Abuja to have their voices heard.

"We chose the National Human Rights Commission, which has offices in the 36 states of the federation and we are asking citizens who believe that there is an issue to be addressed to engage the National Human Rights Commission.”

She said the CSOs chose to engage the NHRC so that they could do their job of protecting the rights of citizens.