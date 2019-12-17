FIRS To Begin Clampdown On Tax Defaulters

The Federal Inland Revenue Service is set to begin enforcement on tax defaulters in Nigeria.

This was contained in a notification sent to tax payers warning them to clear their taxes or face sanction.

“The FIRS hereby informs all taxpayers (individuals, partnerships, enterprises, corporate organisations, ministries, departments and agencies) who are in default of payment of taxes arising from self-assessment, tax audit, tax investigation, transfer pricing audit, demand notices and any other liabilities, that the service will commence a nationwide tax enforcement exercise from December 18, 2019 with a view to prosecuting defaulters and recovering all outstanding tax liabilities.

“The taxes referred to are as follows: 1. Petroleum Profits Tax; 2. Companies Income Tax; 3. Value Added Tax; 4. Withholding Tax; 5. Tertiary Education Tax; 6. NITDA Levy; 7. Stamp Duty; 8. Capital Gains Tax,” the notice reads.