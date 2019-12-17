Gunmen Kidnap Five Persons, Injure Four Policemen In Adamawa





The Adamawa State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of two nursing mothers and three children.

Spokesperson for the command, Suleiman Nguroje, confirmed to SaharaReporters that the kidnap took place in the early hours of Tuesday in Ganye Town.

He said, "The crime took place in the early hours of today (Tuesday) when armed men invaded the house of Hussain Ahmadu situated at Wukari Ward in Ganye Town and kidnapped his two wives with two kids.

"The DPO and his team rushed to the scene but were ambushed during the crossfire, four of our men sustained bullet wounds."



A family source also told our correspondent that the gunmen stormed Hussain’s house near Federal Government College, overpowered the guards and abducted the victims.

"Residents were awoken by the sound of gunshots during the operation," the source said.

Kidnapping and other violent crimes have a prominent feature in Adamawa State in recent times.

Last week, a director in the Ministry of Justice and a school principal were abducted.

Two weeks ago, the state police command paraded some 309 criminals including kidnappers and armed robbers terrorising the state.

