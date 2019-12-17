Nigerian Government Establishes Committee To Manage Agric Projects

The minister, who made this disclosure at the inauguration of a 13-man steering committee for implementation of Livelihood Improvement Family Enterprises project on Monday, revealed that the project was valued at over $90m.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 17, 2019

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono, has revealed the Nigerian Government’s plan to develop agricultural commodities in states in the Niger Delta region.

Giving a list of the benefiting states to include Cross River, Rivers, Edo, Bayelsa, Ogun, Akwa Ibom, Imo, Abia and Delta,  Nanono revealed that the project will be implemented within a six-year period and another six-year financing gap, making a total of 12 years for the project cycle.

He said the commodities were cassava, plantain, rice, fish, cocoa, oil palm and poultry, adding that they had the potential to contribute immensely to annual agricultural productivity, food security and value chain development.

He said, “Under the implementation of LIFE-ND project, the government has identified priority value chain for the Niger Delta region.”

Nanono, who revealed that government plans to replicate the project in the remaining five geo-political zones of the country, called for transparency and accountability in the implementation of the project.

Director, Project Coordinating Department in the Ministry of Agriculture, Maimuna Habiba, said the steering committee would ensure prudent use of funds for the project.

 

