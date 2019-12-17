PDP Tackles Buhari, APC Over N37bn National Assembly Renovation Fund

The Peoples Democratic Party has condemned the N37bn earmarked for the renovation of the National Assembly.

The PDP described the amount as “an unpardonable rip-off plot and a last straw of the brazen corruption that pervades the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress administration.”

The party says it is indefensible for the Buhari Presidency to propose N37bn for renovation work on the National Assembly complex, which was built at a cost of N7bn.

PDP noted that the money was embedded in the budget of the Federal Capital Development Authority as approved by President Buhari.

In a statement by PDP's National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party posited that the figure was not only sacrilegious but also confirms that the APC-led administration was “overtly corrupt and only out to steal, drain and divert our national resources for selfish purposes of certain individuals in the present administration.”

It added, “The party insists that such corruption is unacceptable in a nation confronted by alarming economic downturn, extreme poverty, hunger, decayed infrastructure and security challenges.”

The PDP charged President Buhari to demonstrate the integrity of his approval by immediately publishing a detailed breakdown of the renovation project in line with his recent directives to ministries, departments and agencies of government.