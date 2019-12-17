Police Arrest 75 Persons Over Lagos Cult Violence

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 17, 2019

The Lagos State Police Command said it has arrested 75 persons allegedly involved in a clash by cult gangs at Ijesha-Aguda, Surulere, Lagos.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by spokesperson for the police in Lagos, Bala Elkana.

Elkana said the command received a distress call on Sunday about a shootout in Pako, Aguda canal between rival cult groups. 

He said, “On getting to the scene, police found the corpse of one Alagodo, a follower of one Eluku who is currently in prison over violent crimes.”

The cult gangs reportedly resumed battle in the early hours of Monday before the intervention of the police.

Elkana added, “Some hoodlums from Ijesha, in what looks like a revenge mission, stormed Aguda in large numbers with cutlasses, bottles, stones and other dangerous weapons.”

The hoodlums allegedly destroyed 22 shops and vandalised many vehicles.

Elkana said, “Police teams from the Special Strike Force on Social Miscreants, Rapid Response Squad, Area C Command Surulere, Aguda and Ijesha Divisions, were mobilised to the scene and brought the situation under control.

"75 suspects from both sides were arrested.

“Investigation is ongoing and the suspects will be charged to court.”

