Senate Summons Aregbesola, Immigration Boss Over New Visa Policy

The lawmaker had drawn the attention of his colleagues to the fact that the executive did not carry the legislature along before the implementation of the policy.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 17, 2019

Daily Post

 

The Nigerian Senate has summoned the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, over the new visa on arrival policy announced by President Muhammadu Buhari.

This was made known on Tuesday, according to PUNCH.

Aregbesola is to appear before the Senate alongside the Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Immigration Service, Muhammed Babandede.

This was sequel to a point of order raised by the lawmaker representing Ekiti North Senatorial District, Olubunmi Adetunmbi.

The lawmaker had drawn the attention of his colleagues to the fact that the executive did not carry the legislature along before the implementation of the policy.

President Buhari announced the new policy in Egypt days ago while attending an event in the county. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Protesting Women Deny Ogun Governor Access To Office
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Why Ambode Was Not Given Second Term Ticket –Lagos APC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Nigerians Kick As Court Dismisses Ganduje's Bribery Suit
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics N37bn Approved For Renovation Of National Assembly
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Edo APC Crisis Deepens As Obaseki’s Aide Brands Oshiomhole A Liar
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Minimum Wage: No Worker In Lagos Can Live With N30,000 -Ex-governorship Candidate
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Protesting Women Deny Ogun Governor Access To Office
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Human Rights Olota Of Ota Condemns Sowore's Rearrest, Calls For Release
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Why Ambode Was Not Given Second Term Ticket –Lagos APC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Court Orders Naira Marley’s Arrest Over Alleged Car Theft
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Terrorism Boko Haram Terrorists Kill 19 Fulani Herdsmen In Gunfight
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Nigerians Kick As Court Dismisses Ganduje's Bribery Suit
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Education UniAbuja Sacks Two Professors, Demotes Two Lecturers For Gross Misconduct
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Corruption Commission Targets Properties Of Security Commandant On The Run
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics N37bn Approved For Renovation Of National Assembly
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Edo APC Crisis Deepens As Obaseki’s Aide Brands Oshiomhole A Liar
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
News Fela Died Of Poison From Nigerian Government, Not HIV -Dede Mabiaku
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Investigates N200bn Fraud In Zamfara
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad