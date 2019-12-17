Senate Summons Aregbesola, Immigration Boss Over New Visa Policy

The Nigerian Senate has summoned the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, over the new visa on arrival policy announced by President Muhammadu Buhari.

This was made known on Tuesday, according to PUNCH.

Aregbesola is to appear before the Senate alongside the Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Immigration Service, Muhammed Babandede.

This was sequel to a point of order raised by the lawmaker representing Ekiti North Senatorial District, Olubunmi Adetunmbi.

The lawmaker had drawn the attention of his colleagues to the fact that the executive did not carry the legislature along before the implementation of the policy.

President Buhari announced the new policy in Egypt days ago while attending an event in the county.