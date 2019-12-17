Two Customs Officers Killed In Kogi State

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 17, 2019

The Nigeria Customs Service has confirmed the killing of two of its officials in Kogi State.

Comptroller of Customs in charge of Niger/Kogi Area Command, Abba Kassim, disclosed this while mourning the death of the officers.

He said that a team of patrol officers were attacked on Thursday resulting in the death of the two men.

The officers killed were identified as S. Ohiremen, Assistant Superintendent of Customs, and S.M. Omale, Assistant Superintendent of Customs.

He added that H.I. Oladapo, Deputy Superintendent of Customs, sustained gunshot injury during the attack.

“On Thursday, December 12, 2019, at 2200hrs, a team of patrol officers were attacked by armed bandits along Lokoja-Okene Road.

“The injured officer was quickly moved to Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja, for medical attention.

“We are pained by the sad development and share in the grief of losing fellow officers, colleagues, brothers, husbands, and fathers.

“We will continue to work with other sister agencies in identifying the armed bandits in connection to the attack on our officers. "Anyone found guilty will be made to face the full wrath of the law.”

