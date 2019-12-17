You Cant Wash Your Hands Off Sowore's Case, Falana Tells Malami

Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, has said that the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), cannot wash his hands off the unlawful detention of pro-democracy activist and journalist, Omoyele Sowore, by the Department of State Services.

Falana said this in response to the statement issued by Malami on Monday where he said he cannot order the DSS to release Sowore.

Falana said, “Since Mr Malami has taken over the case of FRN vs Sowore vs Another, he is deemed to possess the constitutional powers in full and the responsibility for any decision thereupon rests solely on him.

"Therefore, he cannot like Pontius Pilate wash off his hands with respect to the illegal detention of Sowore by the State Security Service.

“Furthermore, since section 287 of the constitution has imposed a legal obligation on all authorities and persons in Nigeria to comply with the decisions of all competent courts, the Attorney-General of the Federation, Mr Malami, is duty-bound to direct the State Security Service to release Sowore on bail in compliance with the valid and subsisting order of the Federal High Court.”