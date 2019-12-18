BREAKING: Barcelona, Real Madrid Play Goalless Draw In First Classico Of Season

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 18, 2019

 

La Liga giants – Barcelona and Real Madrid – played out a barren draw on Wednesday night in their first meeting of the 2019/2020 Spanish top flight season.

Though the two teams remain on 36 points after 17 matches in the season, Barcelona coached by Ernesto Valverde lead their fierce rivals – Madrid – on goals difference.

Barcelona welcomes Deportivo Alaves in their next match on Saturday in their quest to retain the Spanish La Liga title. 

Barcelona welcomes Deportivo Alaves in their next match on Saturday in their quest to retain the Spanish La Liga title. 

 

SaharaReporters, New York

