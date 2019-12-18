BREAKING: Barcelona, Real Madrid Play Goalless Draw In First Classico Of Season

La Liga giants – Barcelona and Real Madrid – played out a barren draw on Wednesday night in their first meeting of the 2019/2020 Spanish top flight season.

Despite impressive displays from both football clubs, none could hit the back of the net in the tensed and tactical affair in Camp Nou, home ground of Barcelona.

Though the two teams remain on 36 points after 17 matches in the season, Barcelona coached by Ernesto Valverde lead their fierce rivals – Madrid – on goals difference.

Barcelona welcomes Deportivo Alaves in their next match on Saturday in their quest to retain the Spanish La Liga title.

