Cross River State NLC Chairman Kidnapped

Chairman of the Nigerian Labour Congress in Cross River, Ben Ukpepi, has been kidnapped at his house in Akpabuyo Local Government Area of the state.

Confirming the incident, spokesperson for the police in the state, DSP Irene Ugbo, told the News Agency of Nigeria that Ukpepi was abducted at 7:30pm on Tuesday by suspected kidnappers.

Ugbo said, “The story of the kidnap of the NLC chairman is true. He was kidnapped in Akpabuyo in his house.

“We got the report this morning. The Anti-Cultism and Kidnapping Unit are on top of the situation to rescue him.”

A source, who pleaded anonymity, told NAN on the telephone that the victim was making a phone call within his residence when his abductors took him away.

“His family have been calling his line, but it has been switched off since last night and his abductors have not called up till now,” the source said.