Dress Decently Or Face Sanction, NYSC Tells Corps Members

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 18, 2019


The National Youth Service Corps has urged corps members to dress decently in order to avoid sanction.

Kwara State Coordinator, Mrs Tosin Ikupolati, said this while addressing corps members at the closing of the camp for the Batch “C” Stream II Orientation Course at the NYSC Camp in Yikpata, Edu Local Government Area of the state.

She said, "NYSC is a pride to any Nigerian youth serving in the scheme, they should not be ashamed of the NYSC uniforms, it is part of their identity."

She warned that any corps member found to be indecently dressed during the service year would be sanctioned.

Ikupolati urged the corps members to always be of good behaviour during their service year.
 

