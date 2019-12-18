Gunmen Rape Student In Plateau State University

A student of Plateau State University was raped by unknown gunmen, who attacked the school, the university's union president said.

President of the Students’ Union, Ezekiel Lutei, disclosed this in an interview with PUNCH.

The gunmen had attacked the university located in Bokkos Local Government Area of the state.

He said, “What happened was that there was a rehearsal for a play production by some 200level and 400level students of the Theatre Arts Department at the Open Air Theatre.

“While the rehearsal was going on, the gunmen stormed the place around 10pm on Monday and attacked the students. In the process, one female student was raped while others sustained injuries.

“Several others had their belongings including phones and money forcefully taken away before the gunmen escaped.

"This is not the first time students would be attacked in the university by gunmen and there is the need for those concerned to secure the lives of students to avoid further occurrence”