Maina, Son To Remain In Correctional Centre Until New Year

Maina in court

Former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, and his son, Faisal, are to remain in Kuje Correctional Centre, Abuja, till January 2020, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

Justice Okon Abang, who gave the order on Wednesday, adjourned hearing on Abdulrasheed’s bail variation application till January 13, 2020; while Faisal’s trial continuation was adjourned till January 20, 2020.

Earlier on Wednesday, Justice Abang had said that though it would not be convenient for the court to take trial, bail variation arguments would be taken.

EFCC’s counsel, Mohammed Abubakar, however, said he was ready for trial continuation and that the next witness was in court.

On his part, Abdulrasheed’s lawyer, Mohammed Monguno, reminded the court of the pending application filed on December 6 for bail variation.

Abubakar therefore urged the court to adjourn hearing on the bail variation application because the defence had just served on him its further affidavit the same day.

“We apply that the hearing be adjourned to enable us react to their further affidavit,” he said.

Monguno, who described the motion as “simple application,” said the call for the adjournment was to delay proceeding.

“We were the ones who filed further affidavit in response to their counter affidavit.

“We urge Your Lordship not to grant their prayer because it is an attempt to delay this matter,” he said.

Deborah Apete, Counsel to Maina’s company, Common Input Investment Limited, adopted the submission of Monguno, saying “the motion is ripe for hearing.”

Abubakar, in his argument, said that Maina’s application was brought relevant to provision of ACJA and 1999 constitution.

He, however, said that there was no provision in ACJA or the constitution that precludes ones from filing further counter-affidavit in reaction to further affidavit filed by the applicant.

The judge then adjourned taking the bail variation application till January 13, 2020, while he adjourned the trial continuation till January 14, 15, 16 and 17, 2020.

Also, Justice Abang adjourned the trial continuation of Faisal till January 20 and 21, 2020.