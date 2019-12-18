Reps Summon ICPC Boss Over Accusing Lawmakers Of Fraud

The ICPC boss had reportedly said that some lawmakers perpetuate fraud by duplicating constituency projects.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 18, 2019

 

Nigeria's House of Representatives has summoned the Chairman of Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission, Bolaji Owasanoye, of accusing lawmakers of fraud.

Constituency project has been subjected to renewed controversy following the accusation by President Muhammadu Buhari that over N1trn had been wasted on such projects. 

The House of Representatives blamed Owasanoye for misleading the President on the issue. 

At the plenary on Tuesday, John Dyegh, representing Gboko/Tarka Federal Constituency of Benue State,  moved a motion to protest the claim by the ICPC, saying the allegation infringed on his privilege as a member of parliament.

He said, “The House is further concerned that this is capable of pitting the National Assembly members against their constituents and portray us as thieves."

The lawmaker argued that no court in Nigeria had given any judgment declaring the legislature or its members as thieves, saying, “So, the ICPC chairman has no such right. If you say someone stole, you are saying he/she is a thief.”

Another member, Mr Ossy Ehiriodu, prayed the House to invite the ICPC boss to address the lawmakers in plenary as the claim was against the entire parliament.

He said, “My amendment is on the prayer, where he (Dyegh) is requesting that the Chairman of ICPC be invited by the committee. I think this is not an issue of a committee; it is an issue that affects the entire members of the National Assembly. I think we should invite the ICPC chairman to come on the floor of this House to substantiate his allegation against members that we are thieves.”

Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Wase, who presided over the plenary, however, warned lawmakers to be cautious as the comments made by the ICPC boss might have been misquoted or misrepresented.

Wase said, “I’ll rather subscribe to allowing the committees to interface with him. Let us allow the committee to do their work and report back to us.”

 
SaharaReporters, New York

