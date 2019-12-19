Adoke'll Have His Day In Court -EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has confirmed the arrest of former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke.

Adoke was arrested by the anti-graft agency after he was repatriated into the country by the Interpol following his arrest and detention in Dubai, United Arab Emirate.

Adoke would be charged to court and made to answer the allegations against him, said the EFCC in a statement.

The statement added, "Former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke, has arrived Nigeria from Dubai.

"Officers of the EFCC were on ground at the airport when he arrived.

"The ex-AGF will surely have his days in court."

Adoke had travelled from Ghana where he had been using as Hideout to Dubai to oversee businesses and contacts when he was arrested by the Interpol in November.