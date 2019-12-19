Appeal Court Upholds Lawyer’s Imprisonment

Nwobike was convicted in April 2018 of attempting to pervert the course of justice by inducing court registrars to ensure that his cases were assigned to his preferred judges so he could obtain favourable judgments.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 19, 2019

Joseph Nwobike

 

The Court of Appeal, Lagos Division, on Thursday dismissed an appeal by a former Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Joseph Nwobike.

Nwobike had approached the appellate court in a suit challenging his conviction by the Lagos State High Court, according to a PUNCH report.

Nwobike was convicted in April 2018 of attempting to pervert the course of justice by inducing court registrars to ensure that his cases were assigned to his preferred judges so he could obtain favourable judgments.

Justice Raliat Adebiyi convicted the lawyer on 12 counts and sentenced him to one-month imprisonment.

Nwobike was later stripped of his SAN rank by the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee following his conviction for corruption.

Displeased with the lower court’s verdict, the senior he proceeded to appeal the matter.

However, the Court of Appeal, in its judgment on Thursday (today), dismissed Nwobike’s appeal, holding that it lacked merit.

The appellate court affirmed his conviction on counts 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 13, 15, 16 and 17.

