Former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice of Nigeria, Mohammed Bello Adoke, has been arrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Adoke was arrested upon landing at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, on Thursday afternoon.

The Interpol had repatriated Adoke and handed him over to the EFCC after five weeks of detention in Dubai.

He is currently being transported to the office of the anti-graft agency in Abuja.