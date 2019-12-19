Buhari Approves Recomposition Of NDDC Board After Forensic Audit

According to Femi Adesina, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, this came after the audit of the commission.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 19, 2019

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the recomposition of the Niger Delta Development Commission board.

The Pius Odubu-led commission will be recomposed while the Interim Management Committee of the commission led by Joi Nunieh would run the affairs of the commission.

According to the statement, the supervisory power over the commission would continue to rest with the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs.

The President also disclosed that the IMC of the commission would function until the forensic audit of the accounts and activities of the commission, which he ordered earlier in the year was completed.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has approved that the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission be recomposed and inaugurated after the forensic audit of the organisation.

“The President has also directed that the Interim Management Team of the NDDC shall be in place till the forensic is completed, and that the supervision of the commission shall remain under the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs,” statement said.

The board, which was screened by the Senate on October 30, 2019, has not been inaugurated by the President, a situation that has raised a lot of dust from many stakeholders and groups in the Niger Delta region.

SaharaReporters, New York

