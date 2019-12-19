Gunmen Abduct Sons Of Kaduna Businessman

A businessman based in Kaduna, Christian Obi, said his three sons were on Thursday abducted by gunmen dressed in military fatigues.

“I saw them taking away my three sons. I couldn’t raise alarm, but within me, I was in silent tears,” Obi, who has lived in Kaduna for 38 years said.

An eyewitness, who requested to stay unnamed, said she saw three men, two of whom were in the security garb.

She said, “Immediately I saw them through the glass, I knew they were fake military men. I went to hide somewhere within my house but kept watching their steps.”

No ransom has been named by the kidnappers as at the time of this report.

Spokesperson for the police in Kaduna State, Yakubu Sabo, said they had been made aware of the incident.

He said, “Yes we are aware of the abduction. I am working on a statement which will soon be issued.”