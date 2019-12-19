How Dubai Police Forced Adoke To Sign Undertaking To Return To Nigeria

In the document seen by SaharaReporters on Thursday, Adoke on December 11, 2019 signed the undertaking and also appended his fingerprint on it, stating that “I would go to Nigeria authorities to solve my problem, and that without any stress or pressure from Dubai police or anyone.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 19, 2019

Attorney General, Mr. Mohammed Adoke

Facts have emerged on how the police in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, forced former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice of Nigeria, Mohammed Bello Adoke, to sign an undertaking that he would return to the country voluntarily to face charges of corruption levelled against him by the Nigerian Government. 

In the document seen by SaharaReporters on Thursday, Adoke on December 11, 2019 signed the undertaking and also appended his fingerprint on it, stating that “I would go to Nigeria authorities to solve my problem, and that without any stress or pressure from Dubai police or anyone.” 

The former AGF, who was arrested by Interpol in Dubai on November 11 after arriving the Arabian country to seek medical help for his health, is believed to be on his way back to Nigeria aboard an Emirates Airlines Flight 785 expected to touch down at 3:40pm. 

The Nigerian Government had sought Adoke’s extradition from Dubai over his alleged role in the controversial $1.1bn Malabu Oil deal during the administration of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan. 

Since leaving the country after Jonathan’s administration, Adoke had not returned to Nigeria, citing plots by President Muhammadu Buhari’s regime to throw him in jail over the matter he claims he knows nothing about. 

His arrival in Nigeria today is expected to open another chapter in the alleged shady oil deal and government’s willingness to prosecute all those involved in it. 

SaharaReporters, New York

