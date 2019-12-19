NIPOST Staff Protest Ceding Of Stamp Duty Collection To Federal Inland Revenue

The NIPOST staff were protesting plans by Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, to move stamp duty collection to FIRS in a bid to raise government revenue.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 19, 2019

 

Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, was on Thursday held up for about 30 minutes at the Ministry of Finance by staff of the Nigeria Postal Service protesting the ceding of stamp duty collection from NIPOST to the Federal Inland Revenue Service.

Acting Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Mary Uduk, and Minister of State, Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mr Clement Agba, were among those also temporarily prevented from attending the public presentation of the 2020 budget by the protesters.

