Number Of Males Using Tobacco Globally On Decline –WHO

The findings, published today in a new WHO report, demonstrate how government-led action can protect communities from tobacco, save lives and prevent people from suffering tobacco-related harm.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 19, 2019

 

The World Health Organisation in its latest report on drugs, has said that the number of males using tobacco globally has reduced.

During nearly the past two decades, overall global tobacco use has fallen from 1.397 billion in 2000 to 1.337 billion in 2018, or by approximately 60 million people, according to the WHO global report on trends in prevalence of tobacco use 2000-2025 third edition.

The new report shows that the number of male tobacco users had stopped growing and is projected to decline by more than 1 million fewer male users come  2020 (or 1.091 billion) compared to 2018 levels, and 5 million less by 2025 (1.087 billion).

“Declines in tobacco use amongst males mark a turning point in the fight against tobacco,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. “For many years now we had witnessed a steady rise in the number of males using deadly tobacco products. But now, for the first time, we are seeing a decline in male use, driven by governments being tougher on the tobacco industry. WHO will continue working closely with countries to maintain this downward trend.”

By 2020, WHO projects there will be 10 million fewer tobacco users, male and female, compared to 2018, and another 27 million less by 2025, amounting to 1.299 billion. Some 60 per cent of countries have been experiencing a decline in tobacco use since 2010.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

