University Council Members, Motorcycle Rider Sustain Injuries In Bayelsa Road Accident

The accident occurred along the university road as the council members were attending a meeting.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 19, 2019


Some council members of the Federal University Otuoke located in Ogbia council area of  Bayelsa State were on Wednesday involved in a road accident which left them with injuries.

The accident occurred along the university road as the council members were attending a meeting.

Usman Na-allah, a member of the governing council, sustained head injury, while his driver and a commercial motorcycle rider had their legs fractured in the accident. 

An eyewitness said the accident was as  a result  of a collision between a vehicle and motorcycle. 
 

