University Council Members, Motorcycle Rider Sustain Injuries In Bayelsa Road Accident



Some council members of the Federal University Otuoke located in Ogbia council area of Bayelsa State were on Wednesday involved in a road accident which left them with injuries.

The accident occurred along the university road as the council members were attending a meeting.

Usman Na-allah, a member of the governing council, sustained head injury, while his driver and a commercial motorcycle rider had their legs fractured in the accident.

An eyewitness said the accident was as a result of a collision between a vehicle and motorcycle.

