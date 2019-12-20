Buhari Inaugurates Police Data Centre, Launches Electronic Surveillance Vehicles

Buhari, who also inaugurated the first phase of the Nigeria Police Crime and Incident Database Centre and launched electronic surveillance vehicles and civil disorder management trucks acquired by the police to strengthen their crime-fighting capacity, commended the force for investing in technology to combat crime and promised to support the organisation to procure additional assets.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 20, 2019

President  Muhammadu Buhari on Friday inaugurated the National Command and Control Centre at the force headquarters, Abuja.

Buhari, who also inaugurated the first phase of the Nigeria Police Crime and Incident Database Centre and launched electronic surveillance vehicles and civil disorder management trucks acquired by the police to strengthen their crime-fighting capacity, commended the force for investing in technology to combat crime and promised to support the organisation to procure additional assets.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Christianity Ondo Pastor Arrested Over Missing Child Sues DSS, Demands N100m Compensation
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME UPDATE: Missing Boy Not Exhumed From Ondo Church –Police
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal JUST IN: Court Bars Police From Arresting IPOB’s Lawyer
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME SARS Operative Dismissed For Collecting N5,000 'Ransom'
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
CRIME DSS Urged To Charge Suspects In Case Of Missing Ondo Boy To Court
0 Comments
6 Days Ago
Police Policeman Killed, Three Chinese Kidnapped In Osun By Hoodlums
0 Comments
3 Weeks Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Christianity Ondo Pastor Arrested Over Missing Child Sues DSS, Demands N100m Compensation
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Legal Appeal Court Upholds Lawyer’s Imprisonment
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
News EFCC Begins Auction Of 244 Forfeited Vehicles
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami, Pressuring Chief Judge, John Tsoho, Not To Assign Sowore's Case
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Gunmen Abduct Sons Of Kaduna Businessman
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Zamfara Governor Cancels N25bn Contract Awarded To Ex-Kebbi Governor Over Poor Execution
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
United States of America Hilary Clinton Lauds Trump’s Impeachment
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption I Am Not Afraid To Face Trial In Nigeria –Ex-Attorney-General, Adoke
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Approves Recomposition Of NDDC Board After Forensic Audit
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Free Speech Why Nigerian Government Will Regulate Social Media -Lai Mohammed
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption Adoke'll Have His Day In Court -EFCC
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Corruption Adoke: I Can't Comment On Government’s Plan, Says Malami
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad