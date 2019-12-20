Charly Boy Blames Nigeria's Foreign Debt On Corruption, Bad Policies

Charles Oputa popularly known as Charly Boy has lamented the increasing debt owed by Nigeria and the harsh economic challenges the country was experiencing.

Charly Boy in a Facebook post also condemned the approved renovation of the National Assembly with N37bn.

He said, “As I sit and ponder on the gradual decay since the past 40 years, my heart is in my hands wondering where all this is leading to.

"NNPC says refineries lost N111bn in 9 months,National Assembly's N37bn renovation, FGN debt structure and public debt statistics giving a scare/heartache.

“Nigeria's debt profile rises to $81.27bn in the first quarter of 2019.

"Nigeria's debt profile rose by 2.3 per cent to $81.27bn (N24.947trn) as at March 2019, according to the Debt Management Office.

“Foreign and domestic debt piling up owing to corruption and bad policies under clueless leadership.

“What kind of future do the youth have?”