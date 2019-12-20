Delta Assembly Uncovers Corrupt Auction Of Government Equipment

The Delta State House of Assembly Committee on Works has uncovered what could be said to be corrupt auction of serviceable heavy duty construction equipment belonging to the state-owned Direct Labour Agency.

The auction, which is currently been probed by the state’s House of Assembly, was uncovered during the 2020 budget defense of the management of the agency on Friday.

The committee discovered that some of the agency's serviceable equipment acquired for road construction and maintenance were illegally and corruptly auctioned by the last board of the agency without due process.

Addressing members of the agency and other stakeholders at a meeting, Chairman of the committee, Emeke Nwaobi, reiterated the commitment of the House to ensure that the state recovered all illegally sold property.

Nwaobi said, “The process of the transaction was not only faulty, most of the auctioned equipment were serviceable and still very useful and needed in the agency’s operations."

He however, expressed displeasure over the absence of the immediate past Director-General of the agency whose administration carried out the exercise.

The committee directed the DLA board to submit copies of requested relevant documents to the secretariat of the committee before its next sitting in January.