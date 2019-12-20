EFCC Begins Auction Of 244 Forfeited Vehicles

The initial auctioning processes took off at the premises of the Police Officers Wives Association open ground in the old Government Reservation Area, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has commenced processes involved in the auctioning of 244 vehicles forfeited to the Nigerian Government by illegal oil dealers.

The exercise was flagged-off  on Thursday,by the commission’s secretary, Ola Olukoyede, together with a team of senior officers of the anti-graft agency.

The processes involved allocation of bidding slots to registered auctioneers.

Representatives of all shortlisted auctioneers were present to pick slots from an open container publicly displayed at the POWA’s open ground.

The vehicles being publicly auctioned were forfeited to the government through the ruling of a Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The forfeiture order was granted by Justice I. M Sani on July 5, 2019.

The auction of the vehicles is being conducted by the EFCC in conjunction with the Deputy Chief Registrar of the Federal High Court and the Department of Petroleum Resources.

