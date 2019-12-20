EFCC Obtains Order To Detain Ex-AGF, Adoke

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 20, 2019

 

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has obtained a court order to detain  a former Attorney-General of the Federation, Mohammed Adoke, for 14 days.

A Federal Capital Territory High Court granted the order following EFCC’s application for remand order.

Adoke was handed over to the EFCC by Interpol on Thursday and taken into custody for his alleged involvement in the granting of the Oil Prospecting License 245 to Shell and ENI.

Justice Othman Musa of the FCT High Court, Bwari, gave the order as prayed by the EFCC to enable it conclude its investigation.

The anti-graft agency had sought a request from the court in Abuja on April 17 to secure a warrant of arrest against Adoke and four others after attempts to produce the defendants in court failed.

The court granted the request by the EFCC, leading to Adoke’s arrest by the police in Dubai, United Arab Emirate, in November.

