Ganduje Gives Emir Of Kano Two Days To Accept Or Reject Appointment As Council Of Chiefs Head

Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has issued Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, a two-day ultimatum to either accept or reject his appointment as head of the state’s council of chiefs.

Contained in a letter dated December 19, the directive was signed by Musa Bichi, Permanent Secretary, Special Duties, on behalf of the Secretary to the State Government.

Recall that Governor Ganduje had on December 9 appointed Sanusi as head of the council of chiefs following his assent to a law that created other emirates, whittling the Emir of Kano’s powers.

Sanusi, according to the governor’s letter, was yet to accept or reject the appointment more than a week after.

Ganduje in the letter stressed the importance of the emir’s response to his appointment

The letter reads, “By this letter, His Excellency, the Executive Governor is requesting His Highness, the Emir of Kano (Sarkin Kano), to indicate his acceptance or otherwise of his appointment as Chairman of Kano State Council of Chiefs as conveyed vide letter no SSG/REPA/S/A/86/T and dated 9th of December 2019.

“The acceptance or otherwise should reach His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Kano State, within two days of receipt of this letter."