Ganduje Gives Emir Of Kano Two Days To Accept Or Reject Appointment As Council Of Chiefs Head

Recall that Governor Ganduje had on December 9 appointed Sanusi as head of the council of chiefs following his assent to a law that created other emirates, whittling the Emir of Kano’s powers.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 20, 2019

 

Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has issued Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, a two-day ultimatum to either accept or reject his appointment as head of the state’s council of chiefs.

Contained in a letter dated December 19, the directive was signed by Musa Bichi, Permanent Secretary, Special Duties, on behalf of the Secretary to the State Government.

Recall that Governor Ganduje had on December 9 appointed Sanusi as head of the council of chiefs following his assent to a law that created other emirates, whittling the Emir of Kano’s powers.

Sanusi, according to the governor’s letter, was yet to accept or reject the appointment more than a week after.

Ganduje in the letter stressed the importance of the emir’s response to his appointment

The letter reads, “By this letter, His Excellency, the Executive Governor is requesting His Highness, the Emir of Kano (Sarkin Kano), to indicate his acceptance or otherwise of his appointment as Chairman of Kano State Council of Chiefs as conveyed vide letter no SSG/REPA/S/A/86/T and dated 9th of December 2019.

“The acceptance or otherwise should reach His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Kano State, within two days of receipt of this letter."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami, Pressuring Chief Judge, John Tsoho, Not To Assign Sowore's Case
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Zamfara Governor Cancels N25bn Contract Awarded To Ex-Kebbi Governor Over Poor Execution
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Corruption I Am Not Afraid To Face Trial In Nigeria –Ex-Attorney-General, Adoke
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Approves Recomposition Of NDDC Board After Forensic Audit
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Free Speech Why Nigerian Government Will Regulate Social Media -Lai Mohammed
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption Adoke'll Have His Day In Court -EFCC
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Christianity Ondo Pastor Arrested Over Missing Child Sues DSS, Demands N100m Compensation
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Legal Appeal Court Upholds Lawyer’s Imprisonment
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
News EFCC Begins Auction Of 244 Forfeited Vehicles
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami, Pressuring Chief Judge, John Tsoho, Not To Assign Sowore's Case
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Gunmen Abduct Sons Of Kaduna Businessman
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Zamfara Governor Cancels N25bn Contract Awarded To Ex-Kebbi Governor Over Poor Execution
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
United States of America Hilary Clinton Lauds Trump’s Impeachment
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption I Am Not Afraid To Face Trial In Nigeria –Ex-Attorney-General, Adoke
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Approves Recomposition Of NDDC Board After Forensic Audit
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Free Speech Why Nigerian Government Will Regulate Social Media -Lai Mohammed
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption Adoke'll Have His Day In Court -EFCC
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Corruption Adoke: I Can't Comment On Government’s Plan, Says Malami
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad