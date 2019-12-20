JAMB: Fraudsters Tampered With CCTV Cameras In Examination Hall -Registrar

JAMB Registrar, Prof . Ishaq Oloyede

Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, Ishaq Oloyede, has disclosed that some fraudsters tampered with the CCTV cameras installed in centres to monitor Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

Oloyede said this during a two-day stakeholders’ meeting held at the Congo Conference Hotel, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna State.

The registrar said the board would deplore drones to monitor the centres from 2020.

He had said the act was being perpetrated with the connivance of the board’s technical official during the conduct of UTME.

He warned that anyone caught aiding and abetting any candidate to cheat would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

He warned parents to keep away from UTME centres, pointing out that parents too encouraged their children or wards to cheat during examinations.