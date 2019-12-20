JAMB: Fraudsters Tampered With CCTV Cameras In Examination Hall -Registrar

The registrar said the board would deplore drones to monitor the centres from 2020.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 20, 2019

JAMB Registrar, Prof . Ishaq Oloyede BBC

Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, Ishaq Oloyede, has disclosed that some fraudsters tampered with the CCTV cameras installed in centres to monitor Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination. 

Oloyede said this during a two-day stakeholders’ meeting held at the Congo Conference Hotel, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna State.

The registrar said the board would deplore drones to monitor the centres from 2020.

He had said the act was being perpetrated with the connivance of the board’s technical official during the conduct of UTME.

He warned that anyone caught aiding and abetting any candidate to cheat would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

He warned parents to keep away from  UTME centres, pointing out that parents too encouraged their children or wards to cheat during examinations.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Gunmen Rape Student In Plateau State University
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Message to Nigerian students
0 Comments
9 Years Ago
Christianity Muslim Students Paralyse University Of Ibadan Over Student Preacher-PM News, Lagos
0 Comments
9 Years Ago
Education ASUU Members Attacked At Adekunle Ajasin University In Ondo State
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
ASUU Strike : UNILAG Students Recount Effect of Strike on Open Mike
Education ASUU Strike : UNILAG Students Recount Effect of Strike on Open Mike
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Education New Fee Regime in LASU Remains Prohibitive and Anti-People
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Christianity Ondo Pastor Arrested Over Missing Child Sues DSS, Demands N100m Compensation
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami, Pressuring Chief Judge, John Tsoho, Not To Assign Sowore's Case
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Legal Appeal Court Upholds Lawyer’s Imprisonment
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Zamfara Governor Cancels N25bn Contract Awarded To Ex-Kebbi Governor Over Poor Execution
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Abduct Sons Of Kaduna Businessman
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Corruption I Am Not Afraid To Face Trial In Nigeria –Ex-Attorney-General, Adoke
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
United States of America Hilary Clinton Lauds Trump’s Impeachment
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME UPDATE: Missing Boy Not Exhumed From Ondo Church –Police
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari Approves Recomposition Of NDDC Board After Forensic Audit
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
United States of America United States President, Trump, Impeached By Reps
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Human Rights Senate Committee Suspends Sitting On Court Invasion By DSS Over Lawmaker’s Death
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Corruption Adoke'll Have His Day In Court -EFCC
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad