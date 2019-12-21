Muslim Youth Urge Buhari To Release Sowore

The youth under the auspices of Ansar-Ud-Deen Youth Association of Nigeria, Northern States Council, asked government to respect the court's order granting Sowore bail and immediately free him and other political detainees in the country.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 21, 2019

Omoyele Sowore BBC

 

Muslim youth in Nigeria have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure the immediate release of Omoyele Sowore.

Chairman of the association, Prof Bashir Omipidan, condemned the rearrest of Sowore and his prolonged detention without a court order.

He said, “ADYAN Northern States Council is not oblivious of the fact that Omoyele Sowore and some other persons are still in detention despite court granted bail.

"We call on the Federal Government to arraign those who have not been tried to court, while allowing those who have already been granted bail to go home. 

“We are equally not opposed to rearrest of anyone on bail if there are reasons to suspect that condition of such bail had been flouted. 

“This should however, be carried out in accordance with the rule of law.

"A person remains a suspect until convicted by a court of competent jurisdiction but so far, Omoyele Sowore is still a suspect who has been granted bail by the court and should be released."

SaharaReporters, New York

